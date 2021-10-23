Lee Jung Jae, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Seung Gi, aespa & more CONFIRMED to attend 'The 2021 Asia Artist Awards'

The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia.

From October 18 to October 22, it was announced that Lee Jung Jae, Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Ah In, aespa, Han So Hee, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, NU’EST’s Minhyun and Na In Woo would be attending the 2021 Asia Artist Awards. Lee Jung Jae recently catapulted to global superstardom with his starring role in Netflix's superhit series 'Squid Game'. He also won the Daesang for Film Actor of the Year at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. Lee Seung Gi made waves with his transformation in the tvN drama 'Mouse.' Yoo Ah In has already won several awards this year for his performance in the movie 'Voice of Silence.'

Rising girl group aespa recently released their first EP, 'Savage,' which was the first girl group song in 2021 to record a perfect all-kill and debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200. Han So Hee is receiving rave reviews for her amazing performance in Netflix's 'My Name'. Earlier this year, Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young stole hearts in the hit tvN drama 'True Beauty,' which Twitter recently revealed was one of the top three most-mentioned K-dramas of the past three years all over the world.

NU'EST's Minhyun made a successful acting debut in this year’s JTBC drama 'Live On', while Na In Woo skyrocketed to stardom through tvN’s 'Mr. Queen' and KBS 2TV’s 'River Where the Moon Rises.' Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

