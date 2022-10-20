Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan and Lee Jung Eun to receive awards at London East Asia Film Festival

The 7th London Asian Film Festival, which opens on the 19th, announced the winners in each category before the opening ceremony. The ‘LEAFF Honorary Award', which was selected for Asian films and actors invited to the film festival, was decided by Lee Jung-jae without any disagreement by the jury.

It is the result of recognition once again for his outstanding skills as a director and lead actor of 'The Hunt', which will be released in the UK as the opening film of this year's film festival, and for his global power, which he proved to be the first Asian actor to win an Emmy Award for Best Actor.

Lee Jung Jae is a South Korean actor and filmmaker. Considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, he has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, six Baeksang Arts Awards, in addition to nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award.

Lee Jung Eun:

The main character of the 'LEAFF Best Actor Award' is Lee Jung Eun. This award is given to an actor who has excellent acting skills regardless of gender. The jury selected the award winner because of the deep and wide acting shown by Lee Jung Eun in the invited work 'Homage' this year.

Im Siwan:

The 'Leaf Rising Star Award' was awarded to Im Siwan of 'Emergency Declaration'. In particular, starting this year, this award will be renamed the 'Buldak Rising Star Award' in cooperation in order to support Korean films and filmmakers landing in Europe. Im Siwan, who is sweeping various film awards with 'Emergency Declaration', is expected to expand his stage of activities through Korean films with the London Asian Film Festival as an opportunity. Lee Jung Jae, Lee Jung Eun and Im Siwan will attend the opening ceremony held at the Odeon Theater on November 19th.

