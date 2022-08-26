Lee Jung Jae reprises role from 2020 hit film ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ for new spin-off series ‘Ray’

Lee Jung Jae has confirmed the appearance and co-production of 'Ray', a spin-off of 'Deliver Me from Evil', a movie that will be produced as a global OTT series. Directing is also under consideration. 'Deliver Me from Evil' was released in the summer of 2020 and was a successful movie, attracting 4.35 million viewers despite the pandemic.

On August 25th, Hive Mediacorp, the producer of 'Deliver Me from Evil', and Artist Studio, the producer of 'Sea of ​​Silence' and 'Hunt', collaborated with Lee Jung Jae on the global project 'Ray' (working title) with Lee Jung Jae as the main character. He said he had decided to make it.

'Ray' (working title) is based on the character of Ray (Lee Jung Jae), a Korean-Japanese killer who pursues In Nam (Hwang Jung Min) for revenge in the movie. 'Ray' was loved by the audience as a villain character with a demonic character whose identity is unknown, such as his whereabouts or occupation, when the movie was released. It will contain a battle against various villains from all over the world. Villains with charm comparable to 'Ray' will be built into 'Villain Universe' in the future and will be expanded into a new series.

The side of the production team participating in 'Ray' (working title) has Lee Jung Jae who will not only appear again as the charming villain 'Ray' he created, but also participate in the production, and is also considering directing. In addition, writer Kim Bo Tong, who wrote the 'D.P.' series and 'Joyful Bullying', Shin Woo Seok of 'Dolphin Kidnapping Group', which has recently been spotlighted in the advertising industry, and Hong Won Chan, who directed 'Deliver Me from Evil', are in charge as creators.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TWICE members want to hear the beautiful words of love in the futuristic MV for ‘Talk That Talk’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Are you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments below.