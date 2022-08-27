Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk’s writing progress

Lee Jung Jae recently donned another hat as he decided on another debut, this time as a director. Acting and making it his directorial debut, the 49 year old takes on the role of a police official alongside longtime good friend Jung Woo Sung. Marking his directorial debut, the film was screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival’s non-competitive Midnight Screening section.

‘Hunt’ was released on August 10 in South Korea and saw a massive influx of theatre-goers who praised the movie. In order to continue the promotions, the actor appeared on the broadcasting channel JTBC’s Newsroom. Talking about his popular show ‘Squid Game’ that was released last year and saw a global spurt, the actor also spoke about the ongoing plan for its renewal with a season 2.

Reportedly, Lee Jung Jae said that Director Hwang Dong Hyuk is currently working on the script of 'Squid Game' season 2. Going into finer details, the actor revealed that the writer has recently finished off the larger skeleton of the show and has planned the particulars of the main characters. As for the currently ongoing work on the series, Lee Jung Jae is said to have spoken about the scenarios of the episodes.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae has been nominated for the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series' award at the ‘2022 Primetime Emmy Awards' that are scheduled to take place on September 12. ‘Squid Game’ has in total managed to score a historic 14 nominations including one for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’.

