Lee Jung Jae to star in a Marvel film? ‘Squid Game’ star responds to rumours

Last month, the internet was ablaze with rumours that actor Lee Jung Jae might be taking on a role in a Marvel movie. This came after a tweet by a popular account which covers news related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tweet cited industry insider Daniel Richtman, sharing that the ‘Squid Game’ star was reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios. The rumours escalated to the point that fans started trying to guess which role the actor would be taking on.

Following this, a South Korean media outlet shared an update on the actor’s stance. According to the report, on August 4, actor Lee Jung Jae was asked during an interview about the possibility of his appearance in a Marvel movie. To this, the actor reportedly responded by saying that the news was incorrect.

The outlet quoted the ‘Squid Game’ star, sharing that Lee Jung Jae said, “The news is wrong. From what I know, an overseas influencer wrote the rumour on social media, probably for fun. However, that got reported as a fact. I have never received such an offer from Marvel."

One of the most successful and widely known South Korean actors, Lee Jung Jae began his career first as a model. In 1998, he received his acting breakthrough in the movie ‘An Affair’. In 2021, Lee Jung Jae’s immense popularity spread worldwide after his role as Seong Gi Hun, the main protagonist of the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’.

With this role, the actor went on to receive a number of nominations and awards, including the award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, ‘Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series’ at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards and more.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Youngjae on SUGAR, GOT7’s comeback, So Not Worth It & a playlist of his lifetime

