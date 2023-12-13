Lee Jung Jae starrer Squid Game 2 follows strict filming security; actors sign confidentiality agreement
Squid Game 2, starring Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon, will be back with the second part; this time, it will be wilder. Read below to learn about the show’s strict security measures!
-
Squid Game 2 is currently under production and is likely to release next year
-
Actor Yang Dong Geun talks about the stringent security implemented on the set
Lee Jung Jae starrer Squid Game will return with the second season with more action, players, and thrills! Netflix recently revealed the upcoming series lineup for 2024, which featured Squid Game 2. Fans hope to see the show next year as soon as possible; however, the release date hasn’t yet been disclosed.
As the critically acclaimed series started filming in November 2023, singer-actor Yang Dong Geun shared some insights into the security measures taken during the shoot. He appeared on an SBS show called Dolsing Fourmen on December 12, KST, and talked about his involvement in the show.
Yang Dong Geun talks about security measures taken on Squid Game 2 sets
Talking about the strict security, the actor Yang Dong Geun said that the cast and crew are made to sign confidentiality agreements every day for the shoot, and they follow the standard procedure of using security tape on cell phone cameras to avoid any kind of footage leakage.
The show creator, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has made it pretty clear to the production team about managing stringent security. In fact, when the show was confirmed to be renewed for a second season, the director had stated that games for the upcoming part were all planned, but he wouldn’t give any spoilers.
There are high expectations from the second part because as soon as Squid Game was released in September 2021, it became a global sensation. The show turned out to be the biggest show ever with the highest viewing time in Netflix history, and it also bagged 6 Emmy Awards trophies.
Squid Game 2 features the original cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, among others
Squid Game is a gory thriller drama that revolves around a strange game competition where contestants play childhood games such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War, etc. There are 456 players (with financial crisis) who compete against each other to win a grand prize money of USD 38.6 million. The show gets more interesting when the losing players in each round end up facing brutal consequences.
While few of the characters’ narratives ended in the first part, Squid Game 2 will return with a few members from the original cast: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo.
The new actors to join the Squid Game cast include Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin Wook, Won Ji An, and more.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: All of Us Are Dead 2, Squid Game 2 and more: Netflix unveils 2024 release lineup; full list inside
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more