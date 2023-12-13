Lee Jung Jae starrer Squid Game 2 follows strict filming security; actors sign confidentiality agreement

Lee Jung Jae starrer Squid Game will return with the second season with more action, players, and thrills! Netflix recently revealed the upcoming series lineup for 2024, which featured Squid Game 2. Fans hope to see the show next year as soon as possible; however, the release date hasn’t yet been disclosed.

As the critically acclaimed series started filming in November 2023, singer-actor Yang Dong Geun shared some insights into the security measures taken during the shoot. He appeared on an SBS show called Dolsing Fourmen on December 12, KST, and talked about his involvement in the show.

Yang Dong Geun talks about security measures taken on Squid Game 2 sets

Talking about the strict security, the actor Yang Dong Geun said that the cast and crew are made to sign confidentiality agreements every day for the shoot, and they follow the standard procedure of using security tape on cell phone cameras to avoid any kind of footage leakage.

The show creator, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has made it pretty clear to the production team about managing stringent security. In fact, when the show was confirmed to be renewed for a second season, the director had stated that games for the upcoming part were all planned, but he wouldn’t give any spoilers.

Advertisement

There are high expectations from the second part because as soon as Squid Game was released in September 2021, it became a global sensation. The show turned out to be the biggest show ever with the highest viewing time in Netflix history, and it also bagged 6 Emmy Awards trophies.

Squid Game 2 features the original cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, among others

Squid Game is a gory thriller drama that revolves around a strange game competition where contestants play childhood games such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War, etc. There are 456 players (with financial crisis) who compete against each other to win a grand prize money of USD 38.6 million. The show gets more interesting when the losing players in each round end up facing brutal consequences.

While few of the characters’ narratives ended in the first part, Squid Game 2 will return with a few members from the original cast: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo.

The new actors to join the Squid Game cast include Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin Wook, Won Ji An, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: All of Us Are Dead 2, Squid Game 2 and more: Netflix unveils 2024 release lineup; full list inside