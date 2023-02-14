Lee Jung Jae talks origin of friendship with BTS’ V; REVEALS if Squid Game 2 has begun filming

Actor Lee Jung Jae has been a widely acclaimed name in the Korean acting industry thanks to his long years of working on multiple popular projects. His fame saw an international boost in 2021 when ‘ Squid Game ’ was released thanks to his performance as Seong Gi Hun. Subsequently, the actor was cast for a role in the upcoming series, ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’, for which he could not reveal much.

An unexpected friendship bloomed between the older actor and BTS’ social butterfly, member Kim Taehyung aka V and everyone has been curious about where it first began. Lee Jung Jae set all questions to rest by revealing that they met at a private setting by chance. He went on to talk about the younger K-pop star and actor saying how he was very friendly, also exchanging their phone numbers soon after.

Lee Jung Jae revealed that he was able to listen to one of the songs the BTS member was working on at the time, which fans are speculating to be ‘Christmas Tree’, saying that the single was about half finished, and he played it to the ‘Squid Game’ star. V who is known for his handsome visuals was praised by Lee Jung Jae who said that he is not only attractive in appearance but also in personality. Lee Jung Jae further went on to say that there seemed to be a reason why V is loved worldwide.

Lee Jung Jae on Squid Game 2 filming

While he was tightlipped about the details, the actor spoke about the possibility of season 2 filming beginning in the summer and probably going on for 10 months just like the first season. As to the delay caused due to COVID-19 the last time around, it is expected that due to the larger scale of the upcoming season it would also require a 10 month shooting period. The actor similarly anticipates a longer filming period to cater to the expectations of the global audience that the show has garnered over time. Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game 2’ will likely focus on a revenge plot and see Lee Jung Jae alongside Lee Byung Hun in the lead roles.