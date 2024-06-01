Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young-led Squid Game 2 team to celebrate 2 days & 1 night wrap party in June

Popular original series Squid Game season 2 has wrapped up filming, and to celebrate, the cast and crew will enjoy a 2-day, 1-night wrap party in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do, on June 11 and 12.

Following the massive success of the first season, which captivated over 140 million viewers globally, the highly anticipated second season promises an exciting continuation with an ensemble cast including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hyun, and Gong Yoo.

With filming commencing in July last year, the production of Squid Game season 2 has wrapped up. The celebration will see participation from key actors like Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hyun, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha Joon, and Kang Ha Neul, who are adjusting their schedules to join. Lee Jin Wook and Oh Dal Soo have confirmed their attendance, marking the end of filming and the anticipation for the drama's success.

More details about the Squid Game series

Squid Game first premiered in 2021, rapidly amassing over 140 million viewers worldwide within four weeks and securing the top spot on Netflix’s Worldwide TV Program chart for an extended period.

The series garnered significant accolades, with Oh Young Soo winning Best Supporting Actor in the TV category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards and Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon receiving Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series at the 28th SAG Awards. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae was honored with Best Actor at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Following the massive success of Season 1, Netflix confirmed Season 2's production during the TUDUM global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last June. The upcoming season features returning stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hyun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo, alongside newcomers Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun.

The second lineup includes Park Gyu Young, Jo Yuri, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, Choi Seung Hyun, Roh Jae Won, and Won Ji An and will release in the second half of the year.

