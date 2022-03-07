Lee Jung Jae wins ‘Best Male Performance’ at the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung Jae’s performance in ‘Squid Game’ has won him another award! On March 6 (local time), the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in California. At the ceremony honouring the best independent films and television series of 2021, South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae took home the award for ‘Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series’.

Presented by Film Independent, the nominations were announced in December 2021, including Olly Alexander (‘It’s a Sin’), Michael Greyeyes (‘Rutherford Falls’), Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’), and Ashley Thomas (‘THEM: Covenant), alongside Lee Jung Jae, for the award.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae recently made history at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27, when he became the first Korean male actor to take home the award for ‘Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series’.

Not only is Lee Jung Jae an accomplished actor, but he is also a businessman and a former model. The star began his acting career through the television series ‘The Young Man’ in 1994. Already one of South Korea’s most successful actors, Lee Jung Jae gained widespread international fame for his role as the protagonist in the 2021 Netflix survival drama ‘Squid Game’.

For his portrayal of Seong Gihun in the series, he became the first male actor from Asia and Korea to receive individual nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

