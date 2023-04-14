Lee Jung Jae's superhit survival series Squid Game to have an American remake? Find out

John Rocha is a Latino content creator on YouTube who writes, reviews, and produces a variety of content. In a recent upload on his channel, John Rocha can be seen conversing with Jeff Sneider about a potential American remake of the South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’ that could be aired via Netflix.

Elaborating on the same, Jeff Sneider revealed that he had obtained the said scoop from two different, fairly credible sources. In an attempt to describe his source as sneakily as possible, Jeff Sneider went on to say that this is the same person who gave him one of his popular previous scoops.

Will Squid Game have an American remake?

Jeff Sneider spoke about the remake fairly confidently thereby sparking a wave of follow-up speculations amongst netizens. He then went on to add that when he last made this announcement, he expected a follow-up announcement or acknowledgment of the same.

He further revealed that the “project is very, very real” and that Netflix is reportedly eyeing David Fincher as the show’s director. David Fincher is a phenomenal American director best known as the brain behind cinematic masterpieces like ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Social Network’. Besides the aforementioned, David has also worked on Netflix’s hit series ‘Love, Death and Robots’.

Jeff Sneider then went on to reveal that from a completely different source, he had heard that David Fincher was in talks to team with Netflix for something big. Connecting the dots subsequently led Jeff Sneider to make the aforementioned claim. One of the primary reasons this claim cannot be dimmed as yet another YouTube rumour is that Jeff Sneider is an experienced journalist who is known for his credible ‘scoops’.

Since the claim is coming from someone who has been covering stories like these for almost two decades and has a myriad of industry connections, netizens are having a hard time dismissing this as a baseless claim.

Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game is a 2021 South Korean cervical drama starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Jung Ho Yeon. the show aired on Netflix in 2021 and went on to become one of South Korea’s most popular shows. ‘Squid Game’s dramatic success catapulted its creators and cast to an incredible level of fame. Lee Jung Jae, the actor who played the show’s protagonist is all set to return to viewers as a Jedi Master in the upcoming Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’.

