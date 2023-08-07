Lee Junho and YoonA starrer King the Land creates personal record achieving highest ratings on finale episode

Lee Junho and YoonA starrer King the Land finished airing with the highest ratings. The K-drama received massive attention and love from fans throughout its airing period. The 2PM member and the Girls' Generation member exuded amazing chemistry while the drama saw nationwide as well as international success. Read below to know about ratings of other K-dramas like The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, Durrian's Affair, and The Real Has Come!

King the Land rated 13.8 percent on the final episode

The Romantic Comedy drama featuring the visual pair Lee Junho and YoonA has come to an end by breaking a personal record of achieving the highest ratings in its entire airing time from episode 1 to episode 16. The last episode saw 13.8 percent viewership ratings nationwide on average.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch rated 4.8 percent

Kim Sejeong and Jo Byung Kyu's fantasy action drama The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch achieved 4.8 percent viewership ratings nationwide on average after episode 4 aired. This is one of the most awaited second parts of Korean drama released this year, it is about a group of people who possess special abilities to take over evil spirits disguised as workers at a noodle restaurant unaware of the chaos coming for them in season 2.

Durrian's Affair rated 7.2 percent

On the latest episode of Park Joo Mi, Lee Da Yeon and Choi Myeong Gil starrer Durrian's Affair achieved an average of 7.2 percent viewership ratings nationwide. Before entering its finale week with only two episodes left to air, this K-drama has achieved its highest rating among all other episodes, creating a personal record.

The Real Has Come! rated 22.8 percent

The Real Has Come! starring Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee dictates the K-drama ratings as the most-watched drama running on Sundays. It achieved an average of 22.8 percent viewership ratings nationwide. This K-drama portrays the story of an unmarried woman with a baby in her womb who gets into a false contract with an unmarried man which brings unimaginable chaos to them. This long-running drama will be airing 50 episodes, the latest episode aired was the 40th one.

