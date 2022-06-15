Lee Junho to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block’ on THIS date

Lee Junho will soon be appearing on the variety show ‘You Quiz on the Block’! On June 15, a representative from the tvN show shared, “Lee Junho participated in the recording today. The episode featuring him will air on June 29.” Starring Yoo Jae Seok and Jo Se Ho, ‘You Quiz on the Block’ features the guests indulging in a chat with the two hosts, and taking part in surprise quizzes.

Lee Junho’s episode is highly anticipated for multiple reasons, one of them being his recent Baeksang Arts Awards win. Also known as 2PM’s Junho, the talented star played the role of Yi San, in the period drama ‘The Red Sleeve’. The show premiered on November 2, 2021, and received so much love, that it was extended by adding an extra episode.

At this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards on May 6, the nominees for Best Actor Drama (Male) included many prominent names: Kim Nam Gil for ‘Through the Darkness’, Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’, Im Siwan for ‘Tracer’ and Jung Hae In for ‘D.P.’, and Lee Junho for ‘The Red Sleeve’. By winning the award, Lee Junho made history by becoming the first idol actor to ever win the honour.

Alongside this, Lee Junho has also won numerous other awards for his portrayal of Yi San, including the Top Excellence Award at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards, the Best Actor at the 34th Korea PD Awards, and the TikTok Popularity Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

‘You Quiz on the Block’ airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8:40 pm KST (5:10 pm IST), and Lee Junho’s episode will air on June 29.