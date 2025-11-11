Lee Junho takes baton from Jung Hae In for Veteran 3, joins Hwang Jung Min in next instalment

Lee Junho is already moving on! The actor has seemingly picked his next roles, and this time he’ll be eyeing the big screen instead of returning to the small ones. According to a report from SPOTV News, the 35-year-old will be starring in Veteran 3 alongside Hwang Jung Min. The movie series has been a Box Office favorite, with the past 2 instalments selling millions of tickets across the country.

Lee Junho may join the revered team of Veteran alongside the titular character played by Hwang Jung Min. It is not yet known what role will be entrusted to the star. He follows a succession of famous young actors joining the film franchise and earning praise for their portrayals. Previously, Yoo Ah In and Jung Hae In have acted in parts 1 and 2 of the series, respectively. Now it remains to be seen whether Lee Junho will follow a similar path and add an action role to his filmography after success with rom-coms.

About the Veteran film franchise

The Veteran series is of the action crime investigation drama genre, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan. The films tell the story of a veteran detective named Seo Do Cheol (Hwang Jung Min), who tries his best to catch criminals and bring victims to justice.

The first film, released in 2015, was a blockbuster at the Box Office, reportedly gathering 13.41 million viewers over its run. Meanwhile, Veteran 2, which was officially called I, the Executioner, also became a box office hit, attracting 7.52 million viewers amid the low turnout experienced by theaters across the globe.

Meanwhile, Lee Junho is currently enjoying the success of Typhoon Family alongside Kim Min Ha. Playing Kang Tae Poong, he becomes the CEO of his father’s company following the latter’s death and strives hard to revive it with the help of his trustworthy employees, who are also struggling amid the IMF Crisis in the country. The show has managed to impress the viewers and earn praise for the cast. He is also set to appear in Cashero next, awaiting a release date confirmation.

