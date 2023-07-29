Lee Junho tops July Actor Brand Reputation Rankings; Kim Tae Ri, Shin Hye Sun and others follow

Big data analysis of actor brand reputation has confirmed Lee Junho as first, Kim Tae Ri as second, and Shin Hye Sun as third in July 2023. Consumer brand participation, media volume, traffic volume, and community volume were measured by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute. They used 202,496,053 brand big data of 100 actors appearing in dramas, movies, and OTTs aired from June 29 to July 29. It was measured by the brand popularity calculation. As the size of the OTT market has grown and actors' activity areas have expanded, big data analysis on actors has expanded in relation to actor brand reputation. It is a big data analysis that includes actors from movies and television shows who also work in online and broadcast media.

The Top 30 of July’s Actor Brand Reputation Rankings:

2PM’s Lee Junho

Kim Tae Ri

Shin Hye Sun

Lee Joon Hyuk

Lim Ji Yeon

Son Suk Ku

Kim Seon Ho

Ahn Bo Hyun

Hong Kyung

Choi Jae Rim

Park Gyu Young

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

Go Min Si

Kim Tae Hee

Go Won Hee

Ma Dong Seok

Won Ji An

Lee Chung Ah

Gong Yoo

Jung Woo

CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk

Lee Byung Hun

Jo In Sung

Park Seo Joon

Kim Sun Young

Son Ye Jin

Kim Hye Soo

Ahn Hyo Seop

Kim Ga Eun

Song Joong Ki

Lee Junho’s activities:

A malevolent commenter who made pernicious remarks about Lee Junho was fined 3 million won. In the past, JYP Entertainment filed a complaint against the people who were making malicious comments about their artist Lee Junho in general. The Seoul Western District Court found that the culprit who constantly spread misleading data about Lee Junho and composed a few articles that seriously harmed the actor's character was at fault for disregarding the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications.

Kim Tae Ri’s activities:

10.8% of households in the metropolitan area and 10.3% of households nationwide watched the 11th episode of Revenant, which starred Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung, and others. At the moment, the show with the highest viewership rating has increased to 12.3% and is still the most popular program on Fridays and in the same time zone. The 2049 audience rating, which is a vital mark of the competition and topicality, was 4.9%, and it bested all dramas simultaneously and Friday.

