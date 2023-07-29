Lee Junho tops July Actor Brand Reputation Rankings; Kim Tae Ri, Shin Hye Sun and others follow
July’s Actor Brand Reputation Rankings are out and King The Land’s Lee Junho, Revenant’s Kim Tae Ri and See You In My 19th Life’s Shin Hye Sun are in the top 3.
Key Highlight
-
July's Actor Brand Reputation Rankings are out
-
Lee Junho, Kim Tae Ri and Shin Hye Sun take top 3
Big data analysis of actor brand reputation has confirmed Lee Junho as first, Kim Tae Ri as second, and Shin Hye Sun as third in July 2023. Consumer brand participation, media volume, traffic volume, and community volume were measured by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute. They used 202,496,053 brand big data of 100 actors appearing in dramas, movies, and OTTs aired from June 29 to July 29. It was measured by the brand popularity calculation. As the size of the OTT market has grown and actors' activity areas have expanded, big data analysis on actors has expanded in relation to actor brand reputation. It is a big data analysis that includes actors from movies and television shows who also work in online and broadcast media.
The Top 30 of July’s Actor Brand Reputation Rankings:
2PM’s Lee Junho
Kim Tae Ri
Shin Hye Sun
Son Suk Ku
Ahn Bo Hyun
Hong Kyung
Choi Jae Rim
Park Gyu Young
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
Go Min Si
Kim Tae Hee
Go Won Hee
Ma Dong Seok
Won Ji An
Lee Chung Ah
Gong Yoo
Jung Woo
CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk
Lee Byung Hun
Jo In Sung
Park Seo Joon
Kim Sun Young
Son Ye Jin
Kim Hye Soo
Ahn Hyo Seop
Kim Ga Eun
Song Joong Ki
Lee Junho’s activities:
A malevolent commenter who made pernicious remarks about Lee Junho was fined 3 million won. In the past, JYP Entertainment filed a complaint against the people who were making malicious comments about their artist Lee Junho in general. The Seoul Western District Court found that the culprit who constantly spread misleading data about Lee Junho and composed a few articles that seriously harmed the actor's character was at fault for disregarding the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications.
Kim Tae Ri’s activities:
10.8% of households in the metropolitan area and 10.3% of households nationwide watched the 11th episode of Revenant, which starred Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung, and others. At the moment, the show with the highest viewership rating has increased to 12.3% and is still the most popular program on Fridays and in the same time zone. The 2049 audience rating, which is a vital mark of the competition and topicality, was 4.9%, and it bested all dramas simultaneously and Friday.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: SF9's Rowoon to appear in Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been's A Time Called You; Agency confirms
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more