Lee Junho transforms into a cold and calculative chaebol in the first stills for JTBC’s King The Land

Lee Junho, who transformed into a salvation character with natural grace, charisma, and extraordinary intelligence, in JTBC's new drama 'King the Land', to be broadcast for the first time in 2023. The public appearance is raising expectations.

'King the Land' depicts the story of Goo Won (played by Lee Junho), a man who despises laughter, and Cheon Sarang (played by YoonA), the Smile Queen who has to smile, to create a day where they can really smile brightly at the VVIP lounge 'King the Land', the dream of hoteliers. In the drama , Lee Junho's role as Goo Won is the only son of the King Group, a leading Korean conglomerate with hotels, airlines, and distribution. Despite the title of general manager of 'King Hotel', which boasts the best smile, he plans to live a tough social life with a tough personality that hates laughter and a great man that doesn't care about others.

Accordingly, we are curious about how actor Lee Junho, who has proven his irreplaceable presence through several works, will play the character of Goo Won, who is cold on the outside but really soft on the inside. In the photos released in the midst of this, you can get a glimpse of Lee Junho's new face that has completely melted into the drama, adding to the excitement already.

The stills:

Lee Junho exudes extraordinary composure and charisma with his neatly trimmed hair and three-piece suit that fits his body. In particular, instead of the eye smile that made the hearts of many women pound, the character of the role of despising laughter with a cool gaze is expressed, making the meeting with Lee Jun Ho even more awaited. The production team of 'King the Land' said, "The friendly energy unique to actor Lee Junho is making even the harshness of the character lovable." Lee Junho's performance, which will captivate women's hearts with his cold yet fun charm, can be confirmed in the new JTBC drama 'King the Land', which will be broadcast for the first time in 2023.

