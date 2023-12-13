Lee Junho's King the Land, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, Korean dish Bibimbap top Google's most searched list in 2023

Bibimbap and Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY, along with the romance drama King the Land, have emerged as some of the most searched terms on Google. In particular, Korea's traditional dish, bibimbap, claimed the top spot as the most-searched recipe on Google in 2023. Additionally, various other Korean content-related keywords, such as K-dramas and K-pop song titles, were featured prominently in the global search engine's top search list for the year.

Bibimbap, Cupid, and King the Land are among the most searched

In 2023, Korea's traditional dish, bibimbap, claimed the title of the most-searched recipe on the search engine. Google's Year in Search 2023 highlighted the words most frequently searched by users globally, categorized into 18 sections, including news, recipes, and songs. Following bibimbap, the top recipes included Spanish espeto and Indonesian papeda. Google Trends indicated that users from India, Singapore, and Sweden demonstrated a notable interest in searching for bibimbap recipes, with surges particularly noted in May and September.

Among the noteworthy inclusions from Korea, K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's song Cupid secured the fifth position in the song category for Google's Year in Search 2023. The song gained traction through a short-form dance challenge on the global video platform TikTok and held the distinction of being the world's most famous song used as background music for short-form videos on the platform in 2023.

Additionally, BTS member Jungkook's single Seven earned the 10th spot in the same category. The official music video for the song, uploaded on YouTube, amassed 300 million views within five months of its initial posting in July.

The Netflix romance-comedy series King the Land secured fifth place in the drama category for Google's Year in Search 2023. Following closely, the revenge drama series The Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, and more, also made its mark in the drama category. Notably, King the Land, featuring singer-turned-actors YoonA and Lee Jun Ho, garnered attention as the most-watched Netflix series during the week of July 17 to July 23.

King the Land revolves around Goo Won (Lee Jun Ho), the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, who finds himself embroiled in an inheritance war. Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA) is a hotelier known for her ever-present smile until she encounters Goo Won. The series gained widespread popularity from its first episode, capturing the audience's attention with the dynamic between the main couple and a typical K-drama storyline.

Remarkably, even after the show concluded, it secured the eighth position in Netflix's Global rankings. Despite experiencing both promising and challenging moments, the Lee Junho and SNSD's YoonA starrer regained immense popularity worldwide by the final episode.

