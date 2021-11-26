Lee Kwang Soo, AOA’s Seolhyun & Jin Hee Kyung CONFIRMED to star in upcoming drama 'Murderer’s Shopping List'

On November 26, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo, AOA's Kim Seolhyun, and Jin Hee Kyung have been cast as the three leads for tvN's upcoming drama 'Murderer’s Shopping List'. Based on the novel of the same name by Kang Ji Young, 'Murderer’s Shopping List' is a comedy-mystery thriller about an ordinary neighbourhood on the outskirts of Seoul. When a mysterious body is found in the vicinity of an apartment building, a supermarket receipt becomes a key piece of evidence that kicks off an entertaining hunt for the killer.

Lee Kwang Soo will star in the drama as Ahn Dae Sung, the son of the supermarket owner Jung Myung Sook (Jin Hee Kyung). Although he was once a genius with impressive memorization skills, his life takes a turn for the worse due to an incident that takes place at his mom’s market when he is 10 years old.

He is blessed with an amazing brain and powers of perception, but despite that, Ahn Dae Sung is currently going through a rough patch after having failed the examination to become a public service official for three years in a row. In fact, his extraordinary memory only seems to be a hindrance in his life, filling his memory with useless information.

AOA’s Seolhyun will star in the drama as Ahn Dae Sung’s girlfriend Do Ah Hee, a passionate police officer who has only had eyes for him from a very young age. When a body is discovered near an apartment building, Do Ah Hee steps up to catch the culprit herself.

Finally, Jin Hee Kyung will star as Jung Myung Sook, a supermarket owner and Ahn Dae Sung’s fearless mother. Jung Myung Sook has her share of complaints against her husband and son, but can't help love both her husband, who is incompetent but handsome and her son, who is foolish but endearing. Due to her hard work and business savvy mind, she manages to grow her small neighbourhood store into a large supermarket that takes up an entire two-storey building.

It will be helmed by the writer of 'The Ghost Detective' and the director of 'The Accidental Detective 2'. 'Murderer’s Shopping List' is currently slated to air in the first half of 2022.

