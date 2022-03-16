Lee Kwang Soo finds shocking objects on the conveyor belt in ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ teaser

The released teaser video opens with Lee Kwang Soo, a mart cashier who lacks the motivation to count things with a sad expression. However, someone's shopping items coming up on a conveyor belt next to the checkout counter are unusual. Passing through the bloody ketchup, a watermelon with an ax imprinted on its head, an old teddy bear that seems to be asking for rescue in a tomato saucepan, and a fish with a knife in its back that rolls its eyes in a flash, bloody things you can’t find anywhere else in the local mart. being a commodity.

In particular, attention is focused on Lee Kwang Soo's variety of facial expressions that change every moment. It was Lee Kwang Soo who picked up and calculated things like a simple machine, but he was startled by the shopping items that made his head tilt.

Above all, the thrilling and comical directing, such as the moment when a sword was put on his back and the fish's eyes that seemed to be dead, met, and the reversal that made the screaming reversal made the viewer's heart chewy, heightened interest in the 'Murderer's Shopping List'.

On the other hand, with the last comment, “Please throw away the receipt,” Lee Kwang Soo faces the owner of the shopping items and stimulates curiosity about the brutal truth contained in the receipt. tvN's new drama 'The Killer's Shopping List' is directed by Lee Eon Hee, who directed the movies 'Detective: Returns' and 'Missing: The Other Side', and Han Ji Wan, who wrote the dramas 'Wanted' and 'The Ghost Detective'. It is planned to add fun to the case by adding quirky imagination and pleasant comedy.

In particular, it guarantees the completeness of the work with super synergy between the material of 'a mystery drama of ordinary townspeople based on mart receipts' and actors such as Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Seolhyun, and Jin Hee Kyung. Scheduled to premiere in April.

ALSO READ: Yoon Chan Young hides horrid secrets in the special trailer and poster for ‘Juvenile Delinquency’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.