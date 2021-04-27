Lee Kwang Soo to leave Running Man amidst health conditions after 11 years

The actor’s agency and SBS released statements stating Lee Kwang Soo will be stepping out of Running Man

Since its inception in 2010, Running Man has been giving people the heartiest of laughs and the most adorable moments of Korean celebrities on it. And most of it was possible because of the incredible hard work of the cast members. Today, after 11 years of being with the show, reports state that Lee Kwang Soo will be leaving Running Man.

On April 27, SBS and King Kong by Starship released a statement saying that after many discussions, Lee Kwang Soo will be leaving Running Man. The reason behind this sad news is because the actor had been in a car accident in last February and fractured his right ankle. Even though he has been steadily taking rehabilitation, he hasn’t been able to fully recover.

Read the agency’s statement below:

“Lee Kwang Soo will be stepping down from SBS’s ‘Running Man’ and his last recording will take place on May 24. He has been undergoing rehabilitation treatment for his injury since last year’s accident, but it has been difficult for him to be in his best condition during the show’s recordings. After long discussions between the members, producers, and his agency, it is decided that he will take some time to take care and recuperate both his body and mind. We sincerely thank you for sending so much love and attention to Lee Kwang Soo on ‘Running Man.'

Even SBS then announced the news in a heartwarming statement, saying:

“This is our official statement regarding actor Lee Kwang Soo’s departure from SBS’s “Running Man.”

For quite some time, The ‘Running Man ‘members and production team have been discussing Lee Kwang Soo’s leave from the program for a long time, and we respect Lee Kwang Soo’s decision to step down.

Lee Kwang Soo has been going through rehabilitation for his leg injury since last year, and even when his health was not the best, he participated in both the rehabilitation treatment and ‘Running Man’ recordings, out of his love and responsibility for the show. However, despite his efforts, it was not easy for him to do both at once, and he spoke about this concern with the members and the team.

The members and production team would have liked to continue with Lee Kwang Soo on “Running Man” for a longer time, but as Lee Kwang Soo’s opinion as an original member of “Running Man” is important, after lengthy discussions, we have decided to respect his decision. We are unfortunately faced with a beautiful farewell, but we ask the viewers to show support and encouragement to Lee Kwang Soo and the members who made this difficult decision. The “Running Man” members and production team will also cheer on Lee Kwang Soo, an “eternal member.” Thank you.”

His last recording, as stated, will take place on May 24, 2021. Running Man’s charming entertainer Lee Kwang Soo will be dearly missed on the show.

We wish Lee Kwang Soo, the one who made us all laugh and forget our worries, a healthy recovery!

