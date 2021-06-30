Lee Kwang Soo is positively considering to play a role in new drama The Murderer’s Shopping List

The actor and entertainer might accept to star in this crime thriller after leaving the Running Man. Read more to know about it.

Lee Kwang Soo is heavily inclined to accept the offer of appearing in the new drama series called ‘The Murderer’s Shopping List’. Kwang Soo’s agency King Kong by Starship stated that the actor and entertainer was positively considering the drama. The Murderer’s Shopping List is a thriller and mystery drama about the different crimes and crises that usually occur in simple neighbourhoods such as stalking of neighbours, child abuse, redevelopment and so on. The series is based on a novel written by Kang Ji Young.

Lee Kwang Soo was offered the role of Ahn Dae Seong who is a cashier at a convenience store called MS Mart. Ahn Dae Seong has a strong memory and is very observant. His timid nature does not let him run away from any sort of injustice. He is like any other common and ordinary man. People are eager to know whether he will accept the offer for this novel character. Recently, Kwang Soo left the Running Man show after being a regular cast member for 10 years. He has been loved by the audience for his entertaining and kind nature. Lee Kwang Soo has appeared in numerous films and dramas. Few of the examples of films are ‘Inseparable Bros’ and ‘The Accidental Detective 2: In Action’ while he has been in dramas like ‘The Sound of Your Heart’ and ‘Live’. If Kwang Soo accepts the role, he will be returning to a drama after three years since 2018’s ‘Live’.

The Murderer’s Shopping List will be directed by Lee Eun Hee who has previously worked with Lee Kwang Soo on the film ‘The Accidental Detective 2: In Action’. The production and making of the film is still in the planning stages.

Credits :News1NAVER

