Lee Kwang Soo’s farewell on Running Man makes members, PDs and fans teary eyed; See their messages here

Last episode of actor Lee Kwang Soo gave many people an emotional time. Read on to know the messages by producers and the reactions of fans here.

In April, SBS announced that Lee Kwang Soo, the cast member of the popular Running Man, would be leaving the show after 11 years. The decision came after meticulous discussions with the members, agency and the production team as Lee Kwang Soo wasn’t able to fully recover his health after an accident where he fractured his right ankle. Today, June 13, was the broadcast of Running Man Ep 559, the farewell episode of Lee Kwang Soo.

Before the broadcast, SBS’ producers shared heartwarming messages for thanking Lee Kwang Soo for all the laughs he provided fans and the staff alike in the past 11 years. PD Chulmin uploaded a post where Kwang Soo is getting ready seated on the top of an airplane and how he asked PD to increase the height of the airplane, otherwise it would be “boring” for fans. He wrote in the caption, “He always thought about the program and his career rather than himself and showed such professionalism. I have always had much respect for him, even though he is younger than me. My lovely younger brother Kwang Soo. Kwang Soo, you did well. Kwang Soo, I know you will be able to do anything that comes at you because you have always worked hard. I hope that only happy things are ahead for you.”

Another producer, Hwanjin, shared a photo of Lee Kwang Soo with blue paint on his face and talked about how professional the entertainer is, calling him his special brother and a good friend. He added, “In my memory, Kwang Soo has never said ‘No’ to the staff. Even when his pinky toe was broken during the name tag game and even when he was sick with the cold and got hit with water during the winter.” He also praised Lee Kwang Soo’s incredible skills by saying, “Whenever I was editing, I always thought he was such a crazy funny guy and that comedians all over the world would be shaken if they saw it.”

Check out photos uploaded by SBS for Lee Kwang Soo here:

While the producers had their own moments, fans of the hit show grew emotional watching the episode too. The familiar face that made them roll on the floor laughing, made them cry tears of laughter, had them screaming and a lot more, was bidding goodbye.

Check out the fans’ reaction and wishes for Lee Kwang Soo below:

PD Bopil crying barely halfway into the shoot is really me crying halfway while watching running man pic.twitter.com/agPana1dUF — 런닝 (@amillionrm) June 13, 2021

Never had i imagine running man without kwangsoo pic.twitter.com/1pO8pJ27Bk — (@131afterhanbin) June 13, 2021

today marks the last episode of kwangsoo on running man thank you for 11 years of hard work, dedication, laughters, and betrayals! his whole presence and antics will be missed pic.twitter.com/PwNeuiVj8M — 사랑둥이 귀염둥이 세후니 (@milkteus) June 13, 2021

Wishing Lee Kwang Soo many more great adventures in his future and a healthy recovery!

