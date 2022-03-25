Lee Kwang Soo, Seolhyun and Jin Hee Kyung feature in ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ hilarious main poster

On March 25, tvN released the main poster for 'The Killer's Shopping List' featuring Lee Kwang Soo (Ahn Dae Seong), Seolhyun (Do Ah Hee), and Jin Hee Kyung (Jung Myeong Suk), who worked together to find the culprit in the receipt, and catches the eye. It raises curiosity by implying that a major clue is hidden.

In the released main poster, Lee Kwang Soo, Seolhyun, and Jin Hee Kyung attract attention as they hold a receipt, an absolute clue containing the secret of a mysterious murder case. Lee Kwang Soo, an unofficial super-brain guarding the mart, provokes laughter with his shopping cart, all-in-one appearance, and his surprised expression alone gives a foreboding of the fact that an unusual event has occurred.

At the same time, Seolhyun and Jin Hee Kyung struggle to find evidence for the culprit in an endlessly long receipt. Seolhyun is showing the sharp nib of a passionate police officer who protects the neighbourhood with an expression of discovering something, while Jin Hee Kyung, the superior boss who protects her family, is tilting her head as if she does not know the secret of the receipt. Facial expressions stimulate curiosity about the event.

‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ follows Dae Sung (Lee Kwang-Soo) who has an excellent memory. He is also a timid person. Even though he failed his exam to become a 9th grade public official for 3 years, he is still studying to pass that exam. He works part-time at MS Mart in the outskirts of Seoul, which his mother Myung Sook (Jin Hee Kyung) owns. His girlfriend is A Hee (Seolhyun) and she works as a police officer.

One day, a mysterious murder case takes place near an apartment building. MS Mart is located close to the murder scene. A Hee investigates the murder case by herself. Soon, Dae Sung and Myung Sook join her investigation. The only clue of the murder case is a receipt that was issued from MS Mart.

