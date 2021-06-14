Lee Kwang Soo showered with love and sincere messages as he leaves Running Man after eleven years

The beloved entertainer left everyone in tears after announcing his exit. Read more to find out.

Running Man’s popular entertaining cast member Lee Kwang Soo has bid farewell to the show after 11 years. This news has made a lot of celebrities, viewers and even Kwang Soo’s show mates sad. Celebrities like Code Kunst and Lim Joo Hwan left notes of gratitude on the actor-entertainer’s instagram page while Bora, former member of SISTAR, thanked Kwang Soo for being together in one team on the show. Actress Lee Sun Bin, who is Kwang Soo’s girlfriend, also commented with emojis and a prayer for him on the instagram post.

Lee Kwang Soo is an actor, model and entertainer. He has acted in many films and dramas like ‘Collective Invention’. He was a regular cast member of Running Man from 2010 to 2021. He became extremely popular for his humour and charms on the variety show. Running Man is a variety show that began in 2010 with the concept where the MC and the guests had to perform and complete missions to finish the race and win. It was a variety show in the urban environment. The cast of the show consists of popular figures like the Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk and the actor-entertainer-singer Kim Jong Kook. The concept of the show has now become more of games and missions with the race. It gained popularity all over Asia and was a part of the Business Insider’s 20 TV Shows of 2016.

The show is even more special to Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin because the two of them confessed their love for each other back in an episode in 2016. In Lee Kwang Soo’s last episode, which aired on June 13, his cast mate Kim Jong Kook gave a heartfelt handwritten letter to Kwang Soo noting how he thought they will be together on the show forever but is sad with him leaving. Jong Kook ended the letter in a positive and cheerful tone asking Kwang Soo to be with him forever whether on the show or not. The colleague also gifted a beautiful handmade drawing of Kwang Soo with an ‘I love you’ message that left all the cast members as well as the viewers into tears.

Let’s keep supporting Lee Kwang Soo in his future activities and wish him the best!

