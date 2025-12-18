Lee Kwang Soo to host bestie Kim Woo Bin’s wedding to Shin Min Ah this weekend in Seoul

Lee Kwang Soo is picking up the big duties at friend Kim Woo Bin’s marriage to longtime girlfriend Shin Min Ah. On December 18, reports surfaced of the actor being the MC at the awaited ceremony, which was later confirmed by his agency. Besties for a long time, Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin’s friendship has been strengthened by the course of their appearance on Green Bean, Red Bean, and GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops, alongside Doh Kyung Soo and Kim Ki Bang.

Ahead of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s highly anticipated wedding on December 20, 2025, the details of their event are surfacing on the internet. So far, it is known that the ceremony will be held at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul this Saturday. As the update on Lee Kwang Soo leading the procession was shared online, it became apparent that the wedding would be unmistakably hilarious owing to his nature. Lee Kwang Soo’s management label King Kong by Starship shared a short confirmation with Celeb Media, “Lee Kwang Soo will be the MC for Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding.”

Hyung Squad expected to reunite at Kim Woo Bin’s wedding

Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin are part of a bigger group of friends called the ‘Hyung Squad’, which also comprises actors Doh Kyung Soo, Zo In Sung, Bae Sung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, and Lim Joo Hwan. The former two became friends during their modeling days and have been close since. They often hang out together and support each other’s projects.

Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin met on the set of an endorsement shoot back in 2015. The two have continued to date and remain low-key while leading successful acting careers, and even moving to the same agency, AM Entertainment. After 10 years of dating, the couple is set to tie the knot in the presence of their friends and family this weekend.

While other guests’ attendance is yet to be confirmed, it is known that D.O. would be unable to be present, due to his appearance alongside EXO members at the MMA awards happening on the same day.

