Lee Kyu Hyung and Park Ji Yeon to make a special appearance in Hospital Playlist 2

It is raining brand-new seasons in K-drama land! Earlier this month, SBS' flagship drama, The Penthouse returned with its third and final season, Voice 4 is all set to air its fourth season this month on June 18 and Kingdom's spin-off episode titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North starring Jun Ji Hyun will premiere in July. But one drama, we are most excited about is tvN's slice of life and feel-good drama, Hospital Playlist!

We are 48 hours away from the mega premiere of Hospital Playlist 2. Easily one of our favourite dramas last year, Hospital Playlist is another magical creation by the makers of the Reply series. Hospital Playlist follows the story of five doctors who also happen to be friends since they graduated med-school together in 1999. Despite their different personalities, the gang has some common interests mainly food, playing music together and of course love for their patients. They work together at the Yulje Medical Center and spend time navigating life and relationships together.

Hospital Playlist 1 witnessed amazing cameos by Go Ara, Kim Sung Chul, Kim Sun Young and Choi Moo Sung. In season 2, we can expect some interesting special appearances by Lee Kyu Hyung and Park Ji Yeon. While little is known about their cameo appearances, both the actors are expected to add charm to the new season with their amazing talent and versatility. Lee Kyu Hyung was part of Prison Playbook helmed by the same PD and Park Ji Yeon is a talented musical actress like Jeon Mi Do. We are rooting for these two special actors! Hospital Playlist 2 will air on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

