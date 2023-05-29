Lee Mi Joo, Lee Yi Kyung’s dating rumors: Hangout with Yoo’s cast look at shocking evidence of alleged couple

In the MBC show 'Hangout With Yoo', which broadcasted on May 27th, a unique element starts with the video of Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo's penmanship at the honors function, which turned into a hotly debated issue via web-based entertainment. Recently, attention was drawn to the video of Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo, who presented together in February. A video of the two stroking their hands behind the stage while holding up was posted via virtual entertainment and got a great deal of consideration. Consequently, the two's YouTube comments and entertainment also resurfaced as a hot topic.

Lee Mi Joo and Lee Yi Kyung’s rumors:

Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo's rumors are reignited, and the individuals watch the video of the honors service together and request a clarification. Yoo Jae Suk inquired, "Did you realize you were touching each others' hands?" To make people laugh, Haha and Shin Bong Seon analyzed and lit a fire with their jokes and suggestive comments. When Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo talk about the video for the first time, it makes people curious about what they would have said. Due to rumors of the couple, the members of this special feature give Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo create situations so they can spend time together. Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo arouse curiosity by stating that they follow the members' recommendations for dating courses and what they would do with a girl or girls. "We know it when we see it. Since they are aces at dating and relationships!" Haha said.

Lee Mi Joo’s activities:

On May 29th, Lee Mi Joo posted a video on her Instagram alongside the words, "(Yoo) Jae Suk oppa, I will add another great story. I will consume well, oppa.” Lee Mi Joo's upper body can be seen sipping a drink that Yoo Jae Suk gave to him in the recently released video. Lee Mi Joo can be seen unwinding with a drink. Lee Mi Joo was previously given a diagnosis of COVID-19 on May 26. She consequently canceled all scheduled activities and isolated herself in order to concentrate on her treatment. Meanwhile, Lee Mi Joo made her debut as a solo singer nine years after her debut with the single 'Movie Star' on May 17.

