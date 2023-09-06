Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop joined by Nana for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint web novel film remake? Report

Nana who was recently seen in the Netflix drama Mask Girl is in talks to join the cast of a web novel remake. It has been reported that she has been offered a role in the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint which is a remake of a web novel of the same name. She has been offered the role of Jung Hee Won.

Nana may star in the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Nana's agency PLEDIS Entertainment conveyed that she has been offered the role in the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and that she is positively reviewing the offer she has received. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is originally an ongoing webtoon that is receiving praise and love from the fans. Nana was recently applauded for her role in Mask Girl and fans showed their love for the actress and are expecting what her next project will be about. On the same front Ahn Hyo Seop was assured to be offered to role of Kim Dok Ja who reads the web novel and Lee Min Ho was confirmed to be offered the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk who is the main character of the web novel that Kim Dok Ja reads.

About Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Originally an apocalyptic fantasy web novel abbreviated as ORV, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint tells the tale of Kim Dok Ja, whose reality transforms into the very web novel he once read. The novel is written by the Korean author duo known as Sing Shong and is accessible in both English and Korean. Earlier, a film production agreement was inked with Realize Pictures, aiming to adapt the web novel into a five-part movie series, with release dates yet to be disclosed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung and Nana claims No. 1 spot on Non-English Global Top 10 Series chart