Lee Min Ho and former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo dating? MYM Entertainment responds

Lee Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment denied that the actor was in a relationship with former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo. MYM Entertainment stated that the reporters published by Dispatch are untrue and Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo are only acquaintances. They also clarified that they hung out with a group of friends and were not on a date together.

On August 30, Dispatch reported that the two stars have been dating for five months, bonding over similar hobbies such as gaming and watching movies. Dispatch reported that the two have been in a relationship for about 5 months. The two stars were spotted celebrating Yeonwoo's birthday together on August 1st at midnight. Lee Min Ho also invited Yeonwoo to his place on the evening of July 31st. He picked up Yeonwoo and headed over to the movie theatre in COEX Megabox for a movie date. Dispatch also released pictures of Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo to support their claims. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the two stars usually enjoy dates at home as they live five minutes away from each other. Their common interests have bought them closer.

However, an acquaintance of Lee Min Ho had a different story to tell. He dished that Lee Min Ho has always been upfront about his love. He doesn't like to hide his relationship so he often goes on dates in public. He also shared that both Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo enjoy playing video games and watching movies. Their common interests made them even closer! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

