Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin display their cute chemistry in new selfies

Actor Lee Min Ho posted on his Instagram on June 3 with the caption, "Beautiful Gong and Teacher Gong". In the published photo, Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho are seen holding an impromptu photo shoot while filming the drama 'Ask the Stars'. Their visuals rob people of attention.

‘Ask The Stars’ is set in a space station and on Earth where romance takes place between Korean OB/GYN Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho) and Korean-American Astronaut Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin). Writer Seo Sook Hyang, master of romantic comedies such as 'Pasta' and 'Jealousy Incarnate', wrote the script, and 'Ask the Stars' is directed by director Park Shin Woo, who has proven his skills through 'Its Okay To Not Be Okay' and 'Lovestruck in the City'.

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Faith’ (2012), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016).

In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, which grossed US$135 million. Apart from his television career, Lee Min Ho featured in the first lead role in the film ‘Gangnam Blues’ (2015). This was followed by his first China-produced film ‘Bounty Hunters’ (2016), and the mini-romance-web-series ‘Line Romance’ (2014), both collectively grossed US$51 million.

Gong Hyo Jin is best known for her leading role in the film ‘Crush and Blush’ (2008), as well as for her popular television series ‘Sang Doo! Let's Go to School’ (2003), ‘Thank You’ (2007), ‘Pasta’ (2010), ‘The Greatest Love’ (2011), ‘Master's Sun’ (2013), ‘It's Okay, That's Love’ (2014), ‘The Producers’ (2015), ‘Jealousy Incarnate’ (2016) and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019). She is considered to be the queen of romantic comedies due to her successful portrayals in her rom-com dramas. In 2019, she was Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

