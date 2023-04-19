Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin can't keep calm in new behind-the-scene pictures for awaited drama Ask The Stars

On April 19th, 'Ask the Stars' said, "After filming on April 12th, we plan to start preparing for post-production to meet domestic and foreign viewers." 'Ask the Stars' is a work in which romantic comedy master Seo Sook Hyang and delicate directing master Park Shin Woo collaborated again after 'Jealousy Incarnate'. In addition, the meeting between Lee Min Ho, who plays the tourist, and Gong Hyo Jin, who plays Eve Kim, also drew attention.

As it is a drama set in space, many VFX (Visual Effects) will be used. Therefore, after cranking up the filming, the post-production work to improve the quality of the drama begins. The production team of 'Ask the Stars' said, "We are using various filming techniques to express the weightless state inside the spaceship, the feast of stars outside the space station, and the vast scenery of the universe, so it would be nice to have visual expectations."

In addition, the production team said, "I am deeply grateful to all the actors and staff who worked hard day and night so that the filming could be completed safely." Viewers will also be sucked into the acting of the two actors like a black hole,” adding to their curiosity. Meanwhile, 'Ask the Stars' is a drama based on Korea's first attempt at a space station, and is a full-fledged space romantic comedy that travels between space and Earth. In the drama, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a tourist, an obstetrician and gynecologist who entered the space station as a space tourist. Gong Hyo Jin plays the role of Captain Eve Kim, a perfectionist who does not tolerate any mistakes and is the best astronaut. They plan to meet like destiny and draw a special romance against the background of the vast universe.

Previously, Lee Min Ho revealed the last filming site of the drama 'Ask the Stars', saying, "It's the last day." In the released photo, Lee Min Ho is holding Gong Hyo Jin in his arms and he held her with warmth and love. In another photo, Lee Min Ho and Oh Jung Se are smiling pleasantly and exuding a unique sibling chemistry, drawing laughter.

