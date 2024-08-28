Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's Ask the Stars in discussions to simultaneously stream on global OTT platform

Ask the Stars is an upcoming K-drama series starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The production teams are currently discussing releasing it on a global OTT platform and are in the final stages of confirming the details.

According to reports, Studio Dragon, KeyEast, and tvN are currently considering simultaneous streaming of Ask the Stars on an online video service. Final discussions are ongoing, and given the drama's significant production costs, a partnership with a global OTT platform seems likely.

This strategy has previously been successful for other high-budget dramas; for example, Queen of Tears, another Studio Dragon production with a budget of 56 billion KRW, had a substantial portion of its production costs covered by Netflix, which secured rights for simultaneous streaming and partial international intellectual property (IP).

Although there has been no confirmation, news has been circulating that the upcoming K-drama will be released in the first half of 2025. According to the Korean platform Namuwiki, which is an equivalent of Wikipedia and includes information regarding the series, it will consist of 20 episodes in total.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho stars as Gong Ryong, a gynecologist who spends a big fortune to experience space travel as a tourist. Opposite him, Gong Hyo Jin portrays Captain Eve Kim, a perfectionist astronaut who demands nothing less than excellence. The chemistry between the leads has been creating excitement among fans, as both stars are extremely popular in the field.

Moreover, Lee Min Ho recently appeared in the second season of Pachinko alongside Kim Min Ah. He is also set to star in the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more.

