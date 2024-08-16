Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha’s Pachinko 2: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Pachinko Season 2 is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released soon. Starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles, it follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. Created by Lee Min Jin and written by Soo Hugh, fans are excited about the K-drama’s much-anticipated premiere.

Pachinko Season 2 release date and time

Pachinko Season 2 is scheduled to be released on August 23, 2024, and every new episode will air Friday. Scheduled for 8 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Pachinko Season 2

The show will be released on the South Korean network tvN and will also stream on the global OTT platform Apple TV+.

The genre of Pachinko Season 2

The show is described as a drama along with romance in the storyline. It will also consist of suspenseful action scenes.

Pachinko Season 2 plot

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

The story of season 2 will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. With the backdrop of World War 2, hostility in the city started to grow. As internal politics goes on with the commencement of the war. The civilians prepare for war and start their training to fight off their enemies.

Moreover, Sun Ja surprisingly meets Koh Hansu, after many years. The new season will entirely flesh out their complicated relationship and provide an in-depth character study for both. Their relationship will also develop as they grow to have feelings for each other and might finally realize it. However, with the impending war and political unrest, it will be interesting to witness how it will affect their newfound love.

Pachinko Season 2 cast

The cast is led by Kim Min Ha who is playing the character Sun Ja. With her role in Pachinko, she gained immense mainstream popularity. However, she has previously worked in various shows such as School 2017, Two Girls 2, and more. She also made an appearance in BTS’ RM’s music video, Come back to me, in 2024.

Legendary actor Lee Min Ho is also part of the lineup that portrays the character Koh Hansu, a manipulative and cold businessman. He is known for starring in iconic shows such as City Hunter, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and The King: Eternal Monarch, and films Gangnam Blues, Bounty Hunters, and more.

Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, the rest of the cast ensemble includes Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson are also part of the cast ensemble.

