Lee Min Ho and Lee Seung Gi’s friendship takes the spotlight amidst a variety show; Here’s what happened

During the recent episode of TV Chosun's 'Brother Ramyeon' on June 26, Lee Seung Gi, along with his co-host Kang Ho Dong, interacted with a group of customers. On that particular day, amidst the business, Lee Seung Gi decided to make a spontaneous video call to Lee Min Ho. Why? Simply because he is a big fan of the popular heartthrob in the K-drama world!

Lee Seung Gi Interrupts His Variety Show to Call Lee Min Ho

Lee Seung Gi discovered that there was an American customer who happened to be a fan of Lee Min Ho. Excited by this news, the star of "Brilliant Legacy" immediately grabbed his phone and called Lee Min Ho, asking him to greet the fan. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Min Ho share a genuine friendship both on and off the screen.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming series ‘Pachinko 2’ and is set to make his return to the small screen in 2023 with the romantic comedy-drama ‘When the Stars Gossip’.

Lee Seung Gi's Broad Influence and Versatility

Lee Seung Gi is currently engaged in his ongoing fan concert tour across Asia while also making appearances on various Korean entertainment shows. In addition to his involvement in "Brother Ramyeon," the talented actor from "Vagabond" is also the main host of the popular celebrity talk show "Strong Heart." Furthermore, he is set to star in an upcoming star-studded travel-variety show called "Bro and Marble," which will be aired on TVING.

Joining Lee Seung Gi on the show will be a stellar lineup of celebrities including Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Jo Se Ho, Ji Suk Jin, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Hoshi. This exciting travel-game program, which is scheduled to premiere in July, will feature the cast playing a real-life, large-scale version of the Blue Marble game, reminiscent of the popular board game Monopoly. Their destination for this adventure-filled vacation will be Dubai.

