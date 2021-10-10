Lee Min Ho and Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae share an adorable friendship as displayed through this comment

Lee Min Ho is known for his fantastic acting and his stunning visuals, but what he is also known for is his friendship with some of the best Korean actors out there. Actor Lee Jung Jae happens to be one of them.

With the rising popularity of ‘Squid Game’, the main actors of the show Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo took to opening an Instagram account with usernames ‘from_jjlee’ and ‘haesoopark_official’ respectively. Lee Jung Jae has been regularly updating keen fans on his shenanigans with the ‘Squid Game’ cast as well as behind the scenes snips from the shoots.

As the cast recently appeared on the American late night talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Lee Jung Jae took to his Instagram to share some photos from the filming and tagged his fellow cast members along with using relevant hashtags.

Among the thousands of comments, actor Lee Min Ho dropped his own with a loving tone that had fans cheering for them. His comment read, “Sunbaenim (senior) if you’re so cool then I dieee.”

Lee Min Ho will be seen in the TV series ‘Pachinko’ that has been the talk of the town. He also recently spoke about his YouTube channel which he personally invests time in.

‘Squid Game’ is well on its way to becoming the most watched series of all time as it achieves the top spot in more than 90 countries. The actors from the show have achieved millions of followers each as the money-chase show gains more fame each day.

