Lee Min Ho attends Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon’s wedding as Kim Tan from ‘The Heirs’

K-drama fans assemble with your tissues because this reunion is about to take you back to 2013! Park Shin Hye had a befitting dedication to friend and co-star, actor Lee Min Ho during her wedding to actor Choi Tae Joon. On January 22, 2022, the two actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in a church in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

Actor Lee Min Ho was one of the esteemed guests of the night as he graced the ceremony dressed dapper, in a grey suit over a high-neck shirt that accentuated his perfect visuals even further. Soon after the couple took their vows, Lee Min Ho shared a handsome mirror selfie. However, it was the next 2 images in the carousel that caught the fans’ attention. He took snaps of name tags of the bride, Park Shin Hye and one which was aimed at himself, tagged as Kim Tan-nim. Kim Tan is the name of Lee Min Ho’s character from ‘The Heirs’ and it was this special dedication to their long lived friendship that had fans swooning. Check out the post below.

The wedding ceremony came about with other precious guests who reportedly dropped in. EXO’s D.O, FT Island’s Lee Hong Ki, IU, Nam Goong Min, Crush, Zico, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Bum, 2AM’s Lim Seul Ong, 2PM’s Chang Sung and multiple others were reported to have been spotted in attendance.

Park Shin Hye’s ‘You’re Beautiful’ co-star Lee Hong Ki sang to the tunes of ‘I’m Saying’ from ‘The Heirs’. Meanwhile, Crush dedicated the OST ‘Beautiful Life’ from the drama ‘Goblin’ which he melodiously sang with EXO’s D.O. It was also reported that longtime friend of Choi Tae Joon, singer Zico read out a beautiful letter to congratulate the couple.

