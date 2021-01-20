Lee Min Ho on auditioning for the role of Hansu in Pachinko: I felt very pressured about having to do well

Lee Min-ho, whose next project is Pachinko, spoke candidly in an interview about his nervous yet exciting audition to bag the role of Hansu, a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime.

After leaving us completely besotted with his royal avatar in The King: Eternal Monarch, the past few months have seen Lee Min-ho shift gears to his next exciting project, Pachinko. The upcoming Apple TV+ series is based on Min Jin-lee's best-selling novel going by the same name and tells the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

The storyline spreads across Korea, Japan and the United States. If you're curious to know about Min-ho's Pachinko character, in particular, Hansu is "a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime." In a recent interview with GQ Korea via Soompi, Min-ho shared his honest thoughts about auditioning for Pachinko. When asked if this was an audition which guaranteed him the role of Hansu, the 33-year-old actor stated that it wasn't the case at all. Min-ho revealed that it's been about a decade since he auditioned and that the situation has changed from back then.

Min-ho also confessed to GQ Korea that he thought it would be "so embarrassing" if he failed the audition and hence, was determined to bag the role for which he worked really hard to prepare for. The talented actor felt very pressured about having to audition well and was also nervous and excited. Eventually, as we already know, Min-ho got the part and he was really happy when he did.

Meanwhile, along with Min-ho, Pachinko also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami and Jung Eun-chae.

