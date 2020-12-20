Lee Min Ho bags Best Actor, BTS V bags Popular Artist, BLACKPINK's Jennie gets Best Singer by Special Awards

Special Awards took to their Instagram and revealed the Best Actor, Popular Artist, and Best Singer among many other winners. BTS singer V, Lee Min Ho and BLACKPINK's Jennie have bagged an award each.

What do Lee Min Ho, BTS V and BLACKPINK singer Lisa have in common, apart from being among the biggest South Korean stars? Three of them have been won a Special Awards category. The trio, along with many others, was nominated by the Special Awards under categories like Best Actor of 2020, Popular Artist of 2020 and Best Singer of 2020. Fans were asked to cast their vote. The results revealed that The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho bagging Best Actor 2020 title.

Indonesian actor Arya Saloka sat on the second spot whereas Chinese actor Xiao Zhan stood on the third spot. BTS singer V was nominated for Best Popular Artist and topped the category. He was followed by fellow BTS member Jungkook and BLACKPINK member Lisa. Her fellow group member Jennie was voted Best Singer 2020. She was followed by Betrand Peto and EXO member Baekhyun.

Best Male Group was awarded to BTS. EXO and Stray Kids ranked second and third, respectively. BTS members V and Jungkook stood atop of Best Couple, Best Friend 2020 while Thai series Still Together stood on the second spot. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun from The King: Eternal Monarch ranked third on the list. Three individuals were picked for the Best Visual Group 2020 category. The worldwide handsome from BTS aka Jin topped this list. He was followed by BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Hwang Hyunjin from Stray Kids sat on the third spot.

What are your thoughts on the results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

