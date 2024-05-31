Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is an upcoming South Korean movie that consists of a star-studded cast list led by Lee Min Ho. It also includes Ahn Hyo Seop, Nana and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who will be appearing in major roles. However, the filming wrap-up party was organized for the movie and everyone attended to celebrate the success.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint cast attends the movie's wrap-up party

On May 31, 2024, the filming wrap-up party of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was arranged to commemorate the long days of efforts and hard work. The leading actors also attended the event such as Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and Nana. The actors took the opportunity to say a few words of encouragement to boost the room’s morale as many events were ahead of them till the movie’s premiere.

Following the filming of the movie, the actors will be seen going on promotional events around the country and even overseas. Previously the director of the film, Kim Byung Woo mentioned that he is expecting it to be released in 2025 during the summer. The film will mark BLACKPINK JIsoo's first-ever silver screen break. Moreover, Ahn Hyo Seop will also be appearing on the big screen for the first time.

More about Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Apart from Lee Min Ho, Jisoo, Nana, and Ahn Hyo Seop, the star-studded cast list of the upcoming movie includes Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Jung Sung Il, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, and more. Directed by Kim Byung Woo, who previously worked on The Terror Live and Take Point, the movie is produced by REALIES Pictures.

The story of the movie depicts the journey of Kim Dok Ja, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop. His reality transforms into the narrative of his favorite web novel, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse, where Yoo Joong Hyuk is the lead character. Lee Min Ho embodies the character of Yoo Joong Hyuk, a figure who persistently finds himself granted opportunities to rewrite his life death. Kim Dok Ja is the only one who knows how the world will end and he is burdened with the responsibility to change the future.

