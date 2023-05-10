Lee Min Ho celebrates 17th debut anniversary: Boys Over Flowers to Pachinko, here's his journey to stardom

Lee Min Ho, one of the most famous Hallyu actors, marked his 17th debut anniversary on May 10, 2023. MYM Entertainment, the actor's agency, posted a congratulatory note on Instagram, celebrating his successful career.

Lee Min Ho's 17th debut anniversary: MYM Entertainment post

MYM Entertainment took to Instagram to celebrate Lee Min Ho's 17th debut anniversary with a heartwarming post. The post featured a photo of the actor with a caption that read, "It's time to celebrate! Congrats on the 17th anniversary of our beloved actor Lee Minho's debut. Let's give a big shoutout to Lee Minho for his unwavering dedication and talent, and to all the Minoz out there spreading love and support! We're so lucky to have each of us.”

Lee Min Ho's journey to becoming a Hallyu icon

Lee Min Ho started his acting career in 2002 with a small guest role in the drama ‘Romance’. He then appeared in a few other dramas before landing a leading role in the hit drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ in 2009. The drama's immense popularity catapulted Lee Minho to stardom and established him as a Hallyu icon.

After Boys Over Flowers, Lee Minho continued to take on lead roles in several hit dramas such as City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, and The King: Eternal Monarch. He has also appeared in films like Gangnam 1970 and Bounty Hunters.

Lee Min Ho's good looks, charming personality, and exceptional acting skills have made him a popular figure not only in South Korea but also in other parts of the world. He has a massive fan following, and his dramas and films are widely watched across the globe.

Top dramas of Lee Min Ho's career

Boys Over Flowers

This drama is the one that put Lee Min Ho on the map. It's a romantic comedy that tells the story of a poor girl who attends a prestigious high school and falls in love with the school's most popular and wealthy boy.

City Hunter

Lee Min Ho plays a skilled fighter who seeks revenge on those who betrayed his father in this action-packed drama.

The Heirs

In this drama, Lee Min Ho plays a rich high school student who falls in love with a poor girl.

Legend of the Blue Sea

Lee Min Ho plays a con artist who falls in love with a mermaid in this fantasy romance drama.

The King: Eternal Monarch

This drama tells the story of a king who travels between two parallel universes to stop a villain from taking over his kingdom.

Pachinko

The story follows the journey of a Korean immigrant family over four generations, as they leave their home country in search of a better life, facing challenges and striving to overcome them.

Lee Min Ho has had an incredible journey in the entertainment industry, marked by numerous successful dramas and films. His exceptional acting skills and charming personality have made him a popular figure not only in South Korea but also in other parts of the world. As he celebrates his 17th debut anniversary, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects and looking forward to seeing more of his outstanding performances.

