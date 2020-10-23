Lee Min Ho CONFIRMED to star as enigmatic outsider in Pachinko; Story to be told in Korean, Japanese & English

Lee Min-ho has officially signed on to his next project after The King: Eternal Monarch, which is Apple's Pachinko series. Read below to know all the exciting details; including his character, about his upcoming project.

A while back, news broke out that Lee Min-ho was in talks to star in Apple's Pachinko series, which is an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. According to Variety, Min-ho is now a confirmed cast member along with Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. Interestingly, the big-budget series' story will be told in Korean, Japanese and English.

Pachinko is based on the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and interlaces between Korea, Japan and America. It's a story on forbidden love, war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. As for who Min-ho will be essaying, we will see the 33-year-old actor as Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant who has ties to organised crime and embarks on an illicit romance which has far-reaching consequences. This will be Min-ho's first role since playing the much adored Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Devs star Ha will play Solomon, an ambitious and charming young man who is forced to deal with his family's past. Fast & Furious 9 star Sawai will portray Naomi, a savvy career woman who is entangled in the male-dominated world of high finance. After Spring star Kim will essay the role teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman who embarks on a journey of forging her own path in a hardened country which is not her own. Cobra Kai star Arai will be seen a Mosazu, a dedicated father who is also a successful businessman but worries about his son's future. Oh Lucy star Minami will play Etsuko, a vibrant and independent woman whose goal is to reunite with her estranged daughter.

Pachinko commences filming on October 26 with Kogonada and Justin Chon directing four episodes each (eight-episode drama) while also being executive producers. Moreover, Soo Hugh is Pachinko's showrunner, writer and executive producer.

We can't wait to watch Pachinko!

Credits :Variety

