Lee Min Ho CONFIRMED to star as enigmatic outsider in Pachinko; Story to be told in Korean, Japanese & English
A while back, news broke out that Lee Min-ho was in talks to star in Apple's Pachinko series, which is an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. According to Variety, Min-ho is now a confirmed cast member along with Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. Interestingly, the big-budget series' story will be told in Korean, Japanese and English.
Pachinko is based on the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and interlaces between Korea, Japan and America. It's a story on forbidden love, war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. As for who Min-ho will be essaying, we will see the 33-year-old actor as Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant who has ties to organised crime and embarks on an illicit romance which has far-reaching consequences. This will be Min-ho's first role since playing the much adored Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch.
Devs star Ha will play Solomon, an ambitious and charming young man who is forced to deal with his family's past. Fast & Furious 9 star Sawai will portray Naomi, a savvy career woman who is entangled in the male-dominated world of high finance. After Spring star Kim will essay the role teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman who embarks on a journey of forging her own path in a hardened country which is not her own. Cobra Kai star Arai will be seen a Mosazu, a dedicated father who is also a successful businessman but worries about his son's future. Oh Lucy star Minami will play Etsuko, a vibrant and independent woman whose goal is to reunite with her estranged daughter.
Pachinko commences filming on October 26 with Kogonada and Justin Chon directing four episodes each (eight-episode drama) while also being executive producers. Moreover, Soo Hugh is Pachinko's showrunner, writer and executive producer.
We can't wait to watch Pachinko!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Lee min hoo is the best actor on this time nobody beats, cant wait for this !!thank u
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Yesss! so excited to see our king Lee Min Ho in a poignant role in an epic historical drama. am sure he will be immersed in his role once again, and deliver a superb acting performance. Looking forward to its showing. Could'nt wait :)
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Cant wait to see my oppa again...
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Min Ho shhi, all the best for your next project. And lots of love and support for you cuz I know you will never disappoint your fans. Saranghae ❤️
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Looking forward to it!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Thank you for this news. He is unbelievable, surreal. Never seen anyone like him.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Can’t wait❤️