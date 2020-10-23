  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Min Ho CONFIRMED to star as enigmatic outsider in Pachinko; Story to be told in Korean, Japanese & English

Lee Min-ho has officially signed on to his next project after The King: Eternal Monarch, which is Apple's Pachinko series. Read below to know all the exciting details; including his character, about his upcoming project.
442668 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 09:02 am
Lee Min-ho will play a character who has ties to organised crime in PachinkoLee Min Ho CONFIRMED to star as enigmatic outsider in Pachinko; Story to be told in Korean, Japanese & English
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A while back, news broke out that Lee Min-ho was in talks to star in Apple's Pachinko series, which is an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. According to Variety, Min-ho is now a confirmed cast member along with Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. Interestingly, the big-budget series' story will be told in Korean, Japanese and English.

Pachinko is based on the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and interlaces between Korea, Japan and America. It's a story on forbidden love, war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. As for who Min-ho will be essaying, we will see the 33-year-old actor as Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant who has ties to organised crime and embarks on an illicit romance which has far-reaching consequences. This will be Min-ho's first role since playing the much adored Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Devs star Ha will play Solomon, an ambitious and charming young man who is forced to deal with his family's past. Fast & Furious 9 star Sawai will portray Naomi, a savvy career woman who is entangled in the male-dominated world of high finance. After Spring star Kim will essay the role teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman who embarks on a journey of forging her own path in a hardened country which is not her own. Cobra Kai star Arai will be seen a Mosazu, a dedicated father who is also a successful businessman but worries about his son's future. Oh Lucy star Minami will play Etsuko, a vibrant and independent woman whose goal is to reunite with her estranged daughter.

Pachinko commences filming on October 26 with Kogonada and Justin Chon directing four episodes each (eight-episode drama) while also being executive producers. Moreover, Soo Hugh is Pachinko's showrunner, writer and executive producer.

We can't wait to watch Pachinko!

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho's latest 'all black attire' post proves The King: Eternal Monarch looks flawless even in hazy snaps

Are you excited to see Lee Min-ho in Pachinko? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Variety

You may like these
From 'Oppa' to 'Saranghae'; 9 commonly used Korean terms from K Dramas and what they mean
Record of Youth BTS clip: Park Bo Gum visits Reply 1988's Hyeri during cameo shoot; Calls her a 'superstar'
Record of Youth Ep 14: Park Bo Gum cries his heart out; Park So Dam takes drastic decision in her relationship
Start Up: Did you know this beloved Hotel del Luna star had an epic cameo in Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's drama?
Record of Youth Ep 13: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam hint at a breakup; Byun Woo Seok has an emotional outburst
Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum has a sweet Reply 1988 reunion with Hyeri in spite of not sharing screen space
Anonymous 6 hours ago

Lee min hoo is the best actor on this time nobody beats, cant wait for this !!thank u

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Yesss! so excited to see our king Lee Min Ho in a poignant role in an epic historical drama. am sure he will be immersed in his role once again, and deliver a superb acting performance. Looking forward to its showing. Could'nt wait :)

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Cant wait to see my oppa again...

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Min Ho shhi, all the best for your next project. And lots of love and support for you cuz I know you will never disappoint your fans. Saranghae ❤️

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Looking forward to it!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Thank you for this news. He is unbelievable, surreal. Never seen anyone like him.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Can’t wait❤️

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement