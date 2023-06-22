Lee Min Ho Day: Revisiting top 3 moments of Koh Hansu from award-winning historical drama Pachinko

Lee Min Ho is a talented actor who has quite a following and for good reason. Besides being tall and handsome, his acting skills are phenomenal. From becoming popular for his role in Boys Over Flowers to bagging roles in dramas like The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and others. His role in King: The Eternal Monarch became an international craze as fans loved him as a royal.

Pachinko:

Based on Korea's traumatic past, Pachinko is a heartbreaking tale of love and loss. It is a global and forward-thinking film for contemporary television that tells a culturally specific story about a variety of family histories that span decades. From Korea in the mid 1900s to Korea, the US, and Japan during the 1980s, the series 'Pachinko' catches the great story across reality, enamoring the world by depicting the deepest desires of a Korean worker family who left their old neighborhood in a time of persecution. Koh Hansu, played by Lee Min Ho, was a charming character who would have a major impact on Seon Ja, played by Kim Min Ha, when she was younger. By delicately portraying Hansu's irresistible and fatal charm as well as the complex inner conflict between ambition and love, Lee Min Ho demonstrated an unconventional acting transformation.

The top 3 moments of the drama:

Koh Hansu’s introduction:

The first scene where they introduce Koh Hansu itself is a masterpiece. Being a powerful man in a country that has next to nothing, he was feared. His white suit stood out amongst the dusty clothes of the people that live on scraps day to day. His towering figure and clicks of the walking stick almost made him look like a villain but people wanted to be him nonetheless.

Saving Seon Ja:

The scene where he saves Seon Ja is almost K-Drama like but it came out well. Seon Ja was passing by when a few Japanese men took her and tried to assault but Hansu entered like a knight in shining armor and saved her. But in that scene, one could see his elitism and how he knew he was above them. Seon Ja fell for him instantly and thus, began their affair.

Koh Hansu leaving Seon Ja:

As they fell in love secretly, Seon Ja realized she was pregnant and told Koh Hansu about it who chose that time to reveal that he is already married and is also a father in Japan. Though it was a marriage of convenience, he couldn’t leave them for her, breaking Seon Ja’s heart. The scene showed how Hansu made the wrong decision but he was still in love with her.

