Lee Min Ho discusses his role in upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’ in gripping new trailer

Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’, actor Lee Min Ho has taken fans behind the scenes, offering us a peek into what went into preparing for the role, the challenges he faced, and more. Released through Lee Min Ho’s YouTube channel, the short video, titled ‘apple tv+ "pachinko" hansu trailer short’, combines scenes from the upcoming series, clips of Lee Min Ho discussing the series, shots of him practising his scenes, and more.

In the video, Lee Min Ho shares, “What I found very challenging about playing this character was expressing the emotions of someone who lived before my time. I had less time to prepare for this role than I typically do. So by the time filming began, I was pretty worried about how I would perform.” He continues, “This character Hansu is both good and evil. He’s a man who had to choose evil and live as a bad man in order to survive. I wanted to show a different side of myself and also my own version of Koh Hansu.”

Watch the video, below:

Produced in Koran, Japanese, and English, ‘Pachinko’ is based on the New York Times best-seller of the same name by Min Jin Lee. With a star-studded cast of Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha and more, ‘Pachinko’ releases its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on March 25, followed by weekly episodes dropped every following Friday.

