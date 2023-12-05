Lee Min Ho gives 'survival report' in new update; looks undeniably handsome in latest selfies

Actor Lee Min Ho recently gave his fans updates about his life through a series of pictures posted on his Instagram account. The actor last appeared in Pachinko which is the television series adaptation of Lee Min Jin's novel with the same title. The celebrated actor was also previously reportedly confirmed as the cast of upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Lee Min Ho shares updates

Lee Min Ho recently treated his fans to a glimpse into his life by sharing a few photos on his Instagram. The caption, "생존신고" translates to "survival report." In contemporary culture, this phrase is commonly used to signify that one is alive and well. It often involves posting photos or messages on social media as a way of staying connected and updating others about one's life.

In his “survival report”, The Legend Of The Blue Sea star Lee Min Ho, delighted fans by sharing several photos featuring his beloved dog, Choco. Choco is well-known among his fanbase, and followers regularly receive updates about the adorable pet. Alongside Choco, Lee Min Ho shared glimpses of his daily routine, including his outdoor walk, gym session, and cycling. His impeccable visuals continue to captivate fans, eliciting admiration for his timeless beauty. Additionally, he provided insights into various events he attended, offering a comprehensive update on his life for all his dedicated fans and followers.

Check out Lee Min Ho’s post here-

More about Lee Min Ho’s recent activities

Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and BLACKPINK member Jisoo, among others, have been rumored to be part of the main cast for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The film, based on a webtoon, has generated considerable excitement due to its star-studded cast and the mystery surrounding its production.

The buzz around Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint intensified when the reported cast was unveiled. Ahn Hyo Seop is set to play Kim Dok Ja, and Nana from After School will portray Jung Hee Won. Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, while BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be appearing as Lee Ji Hye. With reports of Jisoo's involvement in the film circulating, fans have been actively discussing and anticipating the movie. The coming together of these talented actors for this project has heightened expectations for an exciting cinematic experience. But as of now no official confirmation has been provided for the cast. The series is set to start filming in December of 2023.

