Lee Min Ho & Gong Hyo Jin confirmed to lead upcoming romantic space comedy ‘Ask the Stars’

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are officially confirmed to be starring in the upcoming series ‘Ask the Stars’ (literal translation)! The series is a romantic comedy following an astronaut and a tourist who fall in love after meeting at a space station. Helmed by director Park Shin Woo of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ fame, the project is penned by ‘Pasta’ and ‘Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)’ writer Seo Sook Hyang.

On March 28, following months of speculation, it was confirmed at long last that Lee Min Ho will be taking on the male lead role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynaecologist). Possessing a strong sense of responsibility, he arrives at a space station as a tourist, where he meets Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim, to be played by Gong Hyo Jin.

Currently slated to premiere in 2023, writer Seo Sook Hyang had previously been reported in November 2021 to have been working on the project for the last three years. ‘Ask the Stars’ reportedly also has a filming set of a space station costing around 40 billion KRW (approximately 33.8 million USD), and is scheduled to begin filming in April.

Lee Min Ho is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Meanwhile, actress Gong Hyo Jin’s last drama, ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, was a smash hit, leaving us with bated breath for the two stars’ next projects.

With a massive budget, an interesting base for the plotline, and two well-known stars in their first project together, ‘Ask the Stars’ is shaping up to be an immensely anticipated drama. Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Seo In Guk to make an appearance in Han So Hee, Park Hyung Sik starrer ‘Soundtrack No.1’?