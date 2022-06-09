Lee Min Ho has his head in the clouds in NEW update; Will the actor shoot for Pachinko 2 soon?

The K-drama icon had a sunny shoot day and Minoz, his fandom, was treated to his handsome face with a sweet update. Lee Min Ho is not a frequent visitor of the platform so the tiniest of hints of his presence earn the biggest reactions from fans. His Instagram feed is filled with promotional content, an occasional selfie, a cheeky life update and his many shoot locations.

The latest one seems to be yet another sky-high view for the ‘Boys Over Flowers’ fame artist as he can be seen shelling his charm at a rooftop venue. With a beautiful sky full of fluffy white sightings of the clouds and a sun that is shining through their midst, a net barricade stood between Lee Min Ho and the world beneath. The following image brought a camera set-up to view as he stared outside at the many tiny establishments in front of his eyes.

Check out his post below.

Lee Min Ho’s last role saw him taking up the character of Hansu which impressed the viewers in more ways than one. It was one of his best so far as Lee Min Ho’s depiction of various emotions and a subtle inclination towards being a villain figure in a story saw much praise. The actor himself spoke about his decision to take up the challenging role.

‘Pachinko’ was announced for a renewal by Apple TV+ in April. With the ending for season 1, fans are curious as to how Hansu will make a return to the story and are wondering if the actor will be filming for it anytime soon. Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in ‘Ask the Stars’ opposite Gong Hyo Jin next.

