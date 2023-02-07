Lee Min Ho hilariously congratulates Lee Seung Gi for marriage; Latter’s agency clarifies pregnancy rumours
Actor Lee Min Ho is being the cupid once again for having another one of his friends get married before himself. Here’s how he quoted a famous Lee Seung Gi song.
Lee Min Ho and Lee Seung Gi are both super famous South Korean stars with a massive fan following and a lot of experience. Being of the same age, they are known to have become friends after working in the same industry for a long time and even collaborated over the course of a few videos shared on Lee Min Ho’s YouTube channel a couple of years ago.
Lee Min Ho congratulating Lee Seung Gi
The ‘Boys Over Flowers’ actor shared his wishes with the ‘Vagabond’ actor on the post where he announced his marriage plans. Lee Min Ho left a comment on the Instagram post saying, “What situation is this? Will Lee Seung Gi sing ‘Will You Marry Me?’”. This tickled the fans as he rightfully quoted a famous Lee Seung Gi song that goes by the name of ‘Will You Marry Me?’, and also took a funny poke at what appears to be his recent proposal to his then-girlfriend-now- fiancée Lee Da In.
Lee Seung Gi took it in stride and pulled in his friend on the joke saying, “I need a rapper, what do you think about it?”, successfully inviting the Hallyu superstar to sing along with him and possibly become a rapper. The hilarious exchange seems to have made the fans nostalgic about their collaboration when the two decided to make a music video for Lee Seung Gi’s ‘The Dreamers Dream’. It is likely that Lee Min Ho will be attending his dear friend’s wedding taking place in a couple of months.
Is Lee Da In pregnant?
On February 7, Lee Seung Gi revealed that he will be marrying his girlfriend Lee Da In who he has dated since 2020 in a ceremony on April 7, there have been rumours about his relationship. As more false claims about his to-be-wife were made, a representative of Lee Seung Gi decided to clarify them saying, “Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are getting married. There is no premarital pregnancy.” And for the questions about their post-marriage home as well as other details, the official denied revealing any information.
