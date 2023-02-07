Lee Min Ho hilariously congratulates Lee Seung Gi for marriage; Latter’s agency clarifies pregnancy rumours

Lee Min Ho and Lee Seung Gi are both super famous South Korean stars with a massive fan following and a lot of experience. Being of the same age, they are known to have become friends after working in the same industry for a long time and even collaborated over the course of a few videos shared on Lee Min Ho’s YouTube channel a couple of years ago.

The ‘Boys Over Flowers’ actor shared his wishes with the ‘Vagabond’ actor on the post where he announced his marriage plans. Lee Min Ho left a comment on the Instagram post saying, “What situation is this? Will Lee Seung Gi sing ‘Will You Marry Me?’”. This tickled the fans as he rightfully quoted a famous Lee Seung Gi song that goes by the name of ‘Will You Marry Me?’, and also took a funny poke at what appears to be his recent proposal to his then-girlfriend-now- fiancée Lee Da In.

Lee Seung Gi took it in stride and pulled in his friend on the joke saying, “I need a rapper, what do you think about it?”, successfully inviting the Hallyu superstar to sing along with him and possibly become a rapper. The hilarious exchange seems to have made the fans nostalgic about their collaboration when the two decided to make a music video for Lee Seung Gi’s ‘The Dreamers Dream’. It is likely that Lee Min Ho will be attending his dear friend’s wedding taking place in a couple of months.