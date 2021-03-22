From Lee Min Ho to Hyun Bin: 5 Korean Actors with the broadest shoulders in the business

A man is defined by the size of his shoulders and these Korean actors have the dreamiest shoulders. Read on to find out.

There is a Korean term called, 'eoggae ggangpae', which refers to men with dreamy shoulders as 'Shoulder Gangster' in Korea. A man is defined by the size of his shoulders and dreamier, the better for us, fans! A shoulder is symbolic of strength and reliability and a man with nice broad shoulders are seen as genuine, trustworthy and dependable. From Lee Min Ho to Hyun Bin, we narrow down our top choices for Korean actors with the dreamiest, 'Shoulder Gangsters' of the K-drama industry.

1. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho stands tall at the towering height of 6 ft 2 inches! Fans who have watched the actor since his Boys Over Flowers days will recount that he has only gotten better with age! A particular stand out scene in his previous drama, The King: Eternal Monarch was when he rides his horse Maximus in full-glory to rescue the future queen of Corea, Jung Tae Eul, played by Kim Go Eun. The well-fitted black suit and jacket particularly highlighted his beautiful, broad shoulders.

2. Hyun Bin

The actor who last portrayed a tough but kind-hearted North Korean officer, Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok, quickly climbed to the top spot of every woman's 'dream man' list. The tall and handsome actor looked debonair in the military uniforms and the various suits he donned in Crash Landing On You. His well-toned physique coupled with his height accentuated his dreamy shoulders well!

3. Kim Woo Bin

He may be on a hiatus, but fans cannot forget his gorgeous physique in a shirtless scene from his 2014 drama, Uncontrollably Fond. Kim Woo Bin, undoubtedly has one of the finest physiques in the Korean industry and even though, his health hasn't been the best for a couple of years now, he still has 'gangster shoulders', and there is no denying that!

4. Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon is easily one of the most handsome and talented actors in the Korean entertainment industry right now, and we wonder how he manages to 'shoulder' the responsibility of single-handedly carrying off some of our favourite K-dramas? Park Seo Joon has beautiful, broad shoulders and an acting range that are as broad as his shoulders!

5. Lee Dong Wook

It is hard to believe that the good-looking actor is actually 39 years old, considering how well he has maintained his physique! He is hands down, one of the most good-looking and charming men in the Korean entertainment industry and only gets better with age! If you want to envision his dreamy shoulders, just think of his iconic walk with Gong Yoo in Goblin, you will automatically smile in agreement.

