Lee Min Ho in The Heirs to Pachinko: Pick actor's best rich guy character

Actor Lee Min Ho is a fan favourite when it comes to playing the rich person character. Considering that the actor's breakthrough role was as Gu Jun Pyo in The Boys Over Flowers, the actor embodies such parts in dramas perfectly. Since then, he has acted as a person with a lot of money multiple times from the global hit The Heirs to international collaborations like Pachinko.

Lee Min Ho's roles as a rich guy

Lee Min Ho has set his place in the industry as a capable actor. Though the actor has played a wealthy person several times, all the characters have been different. He has played the rich spoilt brat in The Boys Over Flowers and also the international con artist The Legend of the Blue Sea. He has also amazed us with softer roles like in The King: Eternal Monarch. On October 9, The Heirs completed its 10 years. Even though time has passed by, his role is still iconic. Pick your favourite rich character played by the actor.

ALSO READ: The Heirs 10th anniversary: Revisiting Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye starrer's 10 swoon-worthy moments