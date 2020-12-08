Lee Min Ho, Kim Bum, Ku Hye Sun: Here’s what the cast of Boys over Flowers looks like now

It has been 11 years since the iconic K-Drama that started it all: Boys Over Flowers. Here's what the cast looks like now!

Every K-Drama fan has inadvertently fallen in love with K-Dramas from the iconic Boys Over Flowers. The success of the drama was so huge that it is often said to be a pioneer of the Hallyu wave all over the world. Originally adapted from a Japanese manga, the central theme of the drama is about a working-class, hard-working young girl who gets tangled up in love with a group of wealthy chaebol heirs.

Boys Over Flowers was one of the first dramas to bring worldwide popularity to Lee Min Ho, the male protagonist of the story and Ku Hye Sun, the female lead. It also launched the careers of several other rookie actors who have since made it quite big in the industry. Even today, the appeal of Boys Over Flowers is as fresh as ever and newer K-Drama fans can still enjoy it despite the drama being 11 years old. If for nothing else, it’s worth watching for Lee Min Ho’s curls and Kim Bum’s smile.

11 years after its airing, here's what the cast of Boys Over Flowers looks like now:

Lee Min Ho (Gu Jun Pyo)

Ku Hye Sun (Geum Jan Di)

Kim Bum (So Yi Jeong)

Kim Joon (Song Woo Bin)

Kim Hyun Joong (Yun Ji Hu)

Kim So Eun (Choo Ga Eul)

