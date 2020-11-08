Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun reunite with the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch and our weak hearts weren't prepared

Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun and other cast members of The King: Eternal Monarch reunited for a meal and the pictures are priceless!

Stop everything! There was a The King: Eternal Monarch reunion and we are freaking out! The summer drama starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and more ended in June this year. While the cast has moved on, with some already appearing in new projects since the finale, they came together for a meal and we weren't prepared for the photos. Lee Min Ho took to his Instagram account and shared two photos of the cast reunion.

In the first, our beloved Pheya was seen posing with Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Kyung Nam and Kim Yong Ji while Kim Go Eun turned photographer for the shot. Meanwhile, the second shot saw the on-screen detective join the frame as the stars squeezed in for a mirror selca. Woo Do Hwan enlisted for his military training weeks after the show ended. The actor recently revealed he's in the city and there are chances that the team decided to reunite to catch up.

Lee Min Ho shared the photos with the caption, "Cheers to your head," referring to Woo Do Hwan. Kim Go Eun shared the same photos on her Instagram and said, "The King after a long time." Woo Do Hwan shared the photos with the caption, "Why are you crying." Check out the photos below:

Please tell us that we aren't the ones flipping out in the comments section!

On the work front, Lee Min Ho will be seen in Pachinko. Kim Go Eun was seen in a short film whereas Kim Yong Ji currently stars in Tale of the Nine-Tailed featuring Lee Dong Wook in the lead.

